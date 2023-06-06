Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Krones Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01.

About Krones

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

