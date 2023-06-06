Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 328,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,338,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project consists of 15 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 8,323 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 5,065 square kilometers located in northeast Botswana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.