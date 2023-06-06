Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 9.2%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,184,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 401,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Kaixin Auto Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

