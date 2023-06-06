Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.01). Approximately 16,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 34,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.03).

The stock has a market cap of £26.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,615.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.54.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

