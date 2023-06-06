IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Christopher Monroe Sells 2,680 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.87. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IONQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

