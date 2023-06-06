IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski Sells 7,884 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $82,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. Research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

