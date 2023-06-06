IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Thomas G. Kramer Sells 4,923 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,779.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.87. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

