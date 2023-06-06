Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading 5% Higher

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41.
About Ion Beam Applications
Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.