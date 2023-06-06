International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Shares Down 2%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 9,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

