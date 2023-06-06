Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Down 2.1%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

