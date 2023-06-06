ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director John Owen Brennan Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) Director John Owen Brennan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

IBRX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,590,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 80,170 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,090 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

