ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director John Owen Brennan Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) Director John Owen Brennan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
IBRX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
