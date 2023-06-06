HRT Financial LP Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Insider Activity

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHEF opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.