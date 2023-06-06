HRT Financial LP Decreases Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AZZ by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $923 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -33.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

