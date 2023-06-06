HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $290.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.45 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.