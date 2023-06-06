Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67. Approximately 641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Hoya Capital Housing ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC increased its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 39.4% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 4.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

