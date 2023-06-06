HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 73,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 48,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HF Foods Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

