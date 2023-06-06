Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 43,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 111,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$24.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

