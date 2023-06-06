Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.79. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Globe Telecom Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86.

Globe Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Globe Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

