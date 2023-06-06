Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after purchasing an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,699,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,667 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Genpact Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,997,028.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

