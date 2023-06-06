Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Trading Down 2.9%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 144,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 269,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of $126.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

