Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:ANPC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 35,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 26,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Fresh2 Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fresh2 Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Fresh2 Group worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Fresh2 Group Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

