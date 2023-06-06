Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,015,599 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,621,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,599 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.33% of Amazon.com worth $2,824,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

