First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

