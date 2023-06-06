First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 636,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 454,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $26.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Articles

