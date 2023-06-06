First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.07 Million in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of ProAssurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ProAssurance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

ProAssurance stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $682.94 million, a P/E ratio of -252.75 and a beta of 0.39. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.92%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

