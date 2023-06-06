First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,992.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,000 shares of company stock worth $4,472,582 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

