eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Down 1.1%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 982,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,860,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15.

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

