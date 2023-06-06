eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Up 4%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

eDreams ODIGEO Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA engages in the provision of online travel services. Its brands include Opodo, eDreams, Go Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo. The company was founded by Javier Pérez-Tenessa de Block, James Hare, and Mauricio Prieto in 1999 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

