Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 286,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 588,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
