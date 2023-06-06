Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.62.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

