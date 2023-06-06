Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.62.
Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants
In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
