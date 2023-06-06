Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Dacotah Banks Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88.

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Rating)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.