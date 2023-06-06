Connolly Sarah T. Purchases 599 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $338.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

