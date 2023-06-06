CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70. 637,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 525,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

