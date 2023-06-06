Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 1,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Bancorp 34 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Bancorp 34 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company engaged in the provision of savings and loan services. Its offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.