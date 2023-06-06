Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.