Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Down 8.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Rating)

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.