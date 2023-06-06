Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

