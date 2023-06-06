Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,228 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 77,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

