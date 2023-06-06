Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NYSE NIO opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

