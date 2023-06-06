10,059 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 282,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AMPH opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $46.86.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,972 shares of company stock worth $4,921,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

See Also

