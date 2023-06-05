Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,307 shares of company stock worth $53,453. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

