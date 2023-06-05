Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 177,531 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

