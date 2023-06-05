Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,307,000 after acquiring an additional 880,490 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,100,000 after acquiring an additional 140,445 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

