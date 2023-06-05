Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $622,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $64.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

