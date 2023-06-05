Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,273 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

