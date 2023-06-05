Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,497 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,301,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

