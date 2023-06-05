Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

