Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $32,660.60 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Trading Up 5.3 %

LUNG stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pulmonx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

