Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $32,660.60 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Trading Up 5.3 %

LUNG stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pulmonx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.