PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 1,309 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $22,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Up 1.0 %
PUBM opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
