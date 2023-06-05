PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 1,309 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $22,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.0 %

PUBM opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in PubMatic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.