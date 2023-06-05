PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $108,450.06 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39.

PubMatic Trading Up 1.0 %

PubMatic stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 351,918 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

